6002 S Oakes 2

Cute 1 Bed, 1 Bath unit with Garage! - Property Id: 66158
Cute 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit in a fourplex. If you love the quaint character of an old craftsman home this is the place for you. Nice yard, laundry on-site, shared four car garage. No smoking. Deposit payments okay.
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent Application
$45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66158p
Property Id 66158
No Pets Allowed
