6002 S Oakes 2
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6002 S Oakes 2

6002 South Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

6002 South Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 1 Bed, 1 Bath unit with Garage! - Property Id: 66158

Cute 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit in a fourplex. If you love the quaint character of an old craftsman home this is the place for you. Nice yard, laundry on-site, shared four car garage. No smoking. Deposit payments okay.

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent Application
$45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66158p
Property Id 66158

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5025710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

