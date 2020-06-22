5817 S Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Looking for a family home in absolutely perfect condition ? - You could eat off the floors in this place!



This 1,142 sq ft RAMBLER has all most people want...

- Spacious living room with laminate floors and a fireplace

- Small dining area with sliding door out to rear patio

- Kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances

- Decent sized master bedroom with it's own master bath

- 2 more bedrooms with their own bathroom off the hallway

- SKYLIGHTS in the bathrooms for a light & bright feeling!

- OVER-SIZED 1+ car garage with W/D hook-ups

- Fenced private rear yard

- House sits high and overlooks the nice neighborhood

ATTENTION - There are NO CARPETS in this home, just laminate floors...

perfect for someone with allergies or someone who likes to wash their floors!



Located near S. 56th St & S. Orchard on a quiet street..close to shopping and I-5.

Vacant and ready for you NOW!

