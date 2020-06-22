All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5817 S Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5817 S Verde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5817 S Verde

5817 South Verde Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5817 South Verde Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Looking for a family home in absolutely perfect condition ? - You could eat off the floors in this place!

This 1,142 sq ft RAMBLER has all most people want...
- Spacious living room with laminate floors and a fireplace
- Small dining area with sliding door out to rear patio
- Kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances
- Decent sized master bedroom with it's own master bath
- 2 more bedrooms with their own bathroom off the hallway
- SKYLIGHTS in the bathrooms for a light & bright feeling!
- OVER-SIZED 1+ car garage with W/D hook-ups
- Fenced private rear yard
- House sits high and overlooks the nice neighborhood
ATTENTION - There are NO CARPETS in this home, just laminate floors...
perfect for someone with allergies or someone who likes to wash their floors!

Located near S. 56th St & S. Orchard on a quiet street..close to shopping and I-5.
Vacant and ready for you NOW!
INTERESTED?
GOOD!
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" (8 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section. Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing?
Call (253) 222 - 3387.We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM... and we thank you!

(RLNE2779684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 S Verde have any available units?
5817 S Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 S Verde have?
Some of 5817 S Verde's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 S Verde currently offering any rent specials?
5817 S Verde isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 S Verde pet-friendly?
No, 5817 S Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5817 S Verde offer parking?
Yes, 5817 S Verde does offer parking.
Does 5817 S Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 S Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 S Verde have a pool?
No, 5817 S Verde does not have a pool.
Does 5817 S Verde have accessible units?
No, 5817 S Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 S Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 S Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus