5419 1/2 Birmingham St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:04 PM

5419 1/2 Birmingham St

5419 S Birmingham St · No Longer Available
Location

5419 S Birmingham St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Consider yourself home in this fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! Complete with 280 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer included! Centrally located in South Tacoma with easy access to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Minutes from the Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertaining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this great apartment and notice the neutral tones for easy decorating in any style. All ready to make your own. The living room is anchored in 2 large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances! A stackable washer are dryer are off the kitchen for added convenience. Down a short hall in the adorable bedroom with hall bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have any available units?
5419 1/2 Birmingham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have?
Some of 5419 1/2 Birmingham St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 1/2 Birmingham St currently offering any rent specials?
5419 1/2 Birmingham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 1/2 Birmingham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St is pet friendly.
Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St offer parking?
No, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St does not offer parking.
Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have a pool?
Yes, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St has a pool.
Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have accessible units?
No, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 1/2 Birmingham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 1/2 Birmingham St does not have units with dishwashers.

