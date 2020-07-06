5419 1/2 Birmingham St

Amenities

Consider yourself home in this fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! Complete with 280 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, and washer & dryer included! Centrally located in South Tacoma with easy access to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Minutes from the Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertaining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this great apartment and notice the neutral tones for easy decorating in any style. All ready to make your own. The living room is anchored in 2 large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances! A stackable washer are dryer are off the kitchen for added convenience. Down a short hall in the adorable bedroom with hall bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.