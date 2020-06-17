5221 South Tacoma Way - 1

Amenities

Wow! Check out this beautifully updated industrial office or showroom space on the HIGHLY traveled South Tacoma Way. The 56th & STW intersection is traveled by 20,000+ cars a day & STW is starting to see a bit of a reimagination; be a part of it! The space is INCREDIBLE & has high ceilings, beautiful brick walls & exposed ductwork, which all greet you as you step into the open space. Office space at the rear of large room can be partitioned off at no extra cost (this is optional). Kitchenette area, updated bathroom & additional office/storage space. Backyard offers tons of possibilities! Lots of parking & security “as-is”. For an additional $400/month, Landlord is happy to do an overhaul on the backyard to provide an in-city oasis (& additional indoor work space). Several parking spots on site. Contact Love My Space to see this space! Looking for immediate move-in



REQUIRED TO SECURE SPACE

*Full rental application

*Description of business, business name & any other pertinent information (for existing business)

*Business plan (if new venture)

*$2000 deposit



LEASE TERMS

*$1895/month if “as-is” or with small TI's (like adding partition wall)

*$2295/month with backyard overhaul and other small TI's

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the space

*24 month lease, minimum

*Landlord is open to additional lease options