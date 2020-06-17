All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5221 South Tacoma Way - 1
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

5221 South Tacoma Way - 1

5221 South Tacoma Way · (253) 210-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5221 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Check out this beautifully updated industrial office or showroom space on the HIGHLY traveled South Tacoma Way. The 56th & STW intersection is traveled by 20,000+ cars a day & STW is starting to see a bit of a reimagination; be a part of it! The space is INCREDIBLE & has high ceilings, beautiful brick walls & exposed ductwork, which all greet you as you step into the open space. Office space at the rear of large room can be partitioned off at no extra cost (this is optional). Kitchenette area, updated bathroom & additional office/storage space. Backyard offers tons of possibilities! Lots of parking & security “as-is”. For an additional $400/month, Landlord is happy to do an overhaul on the backyard to provide an in-city oasis (& additional indoor work space). Several parking spots on site. Contact Love My Space to see this space! Looking for immediate move-in

REQUIRED TO SECURE SPACE
*Full rental application
*Description of business, business name & any other pertinent information (for existing business)
*Business plan (if new venture)
*$2000 deposit

LEASE TERMS
*$1895/month if “as-is” or with small TI's (like adding partition wall)
*$2295/month with backyard overhaul and other small TI's
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the space
*24 month lease, minimum
*Landlord is open to additional lease options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have any available units?
5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does offer parking.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
