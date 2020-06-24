All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5210 South Alaska ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5210 South Alaska ST
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

5210 South Alaska ST

5210 South Alaska Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5210 South Alaska Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
5210 S Alaska St. Tacoma 98408 - 3 bedroom home with added bonus utility room that can be used for an office, family room or playroom. Newly updated carpet, paint, light fixtures and doors give this property a cozy feel. Fenced in back yard with two storage sheds and covered patio, great location near shopping and I-5. Garage was remodeled to add an extra room, leaving a small storage space in the home. $70.00 Lawn care fee per month. $40.00 application fee for each adult. No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3511448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 South Alaska ST have any available units?
5210 South Alaska ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 South Alaska ST have?
Some of 5210 South Alaska ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 South Alaska ST currently offering any rent specials?
5210 South Alaska ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 South Alaska ST pet-friendly?
No, 5210 South Alaska ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5210 South Alaska ST offer parking?
Yes, 5210 South Alaska ST offers parking.
Does 5210 South Alaska ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 South Alaska ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 South Alaska ST have a pool?
No, 5210 South Alaska ST does not have a pool.
Does 5210 South Alaska ST have accessible units?
No, 5210 South Alaska ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 South Alaska ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 South Alaska ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus