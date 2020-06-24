5210 South Alaska ST

Amenities

5210 S Alaska St. Tacoma 98408 - 3 bedroom home with added bonus utility room that can be used for an office, family room or playroom. Newly updated carpet, paint, light fixtures and doors give this property a cozy feel. Fenced in back yard with two storage sheds and covered patio, great location near shopping and I-5. Garage was remodeled to add an extra room, leaving a small storage space in the home. $70.00 Lawn care fee per month. $40.00 application fee for each adult. No pets, no smoking.



