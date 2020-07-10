All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5204 Ridge Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5204 Ridge Dr NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5204 Ridge Dr NE

5204 Ridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5204 Ridge Drive Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Harbor Ridge NE Tacoma Home - Stunning modern home in beautiful Harbor Ridge Estates with scenic views. Enter into this bright two-story home with vaulted entry, formal living room and formal dining room. Home features hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with a separate eating space looking out onto the manicured backyard. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove and a separate beverage fridge. The main floor also has a family room off the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and a half bath.

The second level has 3 bedrooms with a bonus room, including a large master suite with walk-in closet and spacious 5 piece master bath with two sinks, jetted tub and walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are bright and nicely sized. Lastly you have a large bonus room (which could be used as a bedroom) which completes the features on the second story.

Fully fenced backyard, nestled next to a large open field, with a two car garage, and lovely/large back deck with a great grilling area.

Application fee is $40 per person, 18 years and older.

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional refundable fee, which varies depending on the size of the pet.

Located in the Harbor Ridge Estates community, this home is close to The Center at Norpoint, Northshore golf course, bus lines and several different shops and stores. This home is located in the Tacoma school district.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

(RLNE5823371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have any available units?
5204 Ridge Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have?
Some of 5204 Ridge Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Ridge Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Ridge Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Ridge Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Ridge Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Ridge Dr NE offers parking.
Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Ridge Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have a pool?
No, 5204 Ridge Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 5204 Ridge Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Ridge Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Ridge Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus