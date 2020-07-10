5204 Ridge Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Harbor Ridge NE Tacoma Home - Stunning modern home in beautiful Harbor Ridge Estates with scenic views. Enter into this bright two-story home with vaulted entry, formal living room and formal dining room. Home features hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with a separate eating space looking out onto the manicured backyard. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove and a separate beverage fridge. The main floor also has a family room off the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and a half bath.



The second level has 3 bedrooms with a bonus room, including a large master suite with walk-in closet and spacious 5 piece master bath with two sinks, jetted tub and walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms are bright and nicely sized. Lastly you have a large bonus room (which could be used as a bedroom) which completes the features on the second story.



Fully fenced backyard, nestled next to a large open field, with a two car garage, and lovely/large back deck with a great grilling area.



Application fee is $40 per person, 18 years and older.



Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional refundable fee, which varies depending on the size of the pet.



Located in the Harbor Ridge Estates community, this home is close to The Center at Norpoint, Northshore golf course, bus lines and several different shops and stores. This home is located in the Tacoma school district.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



