All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 516 North "D" Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
516 North "D" Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

516 North "D" Street

516 North D Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

516 North D Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stadium District Beauty - Location, Location, Location! Sunny Commencement Bay VIEW apartment for rent in the classic North End/Stadium District. Traditional house converted to apartments. Walking distance to Bars, Restaurants, Groceries, Coffee, and Wright Park! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with updated kitchen with stainless appliances and newer cabinets and counter tops. Nice view deck off of kitchen too. Main living with high ceilings gets tons of afternoon sun. Second Floor unit $1300/month plus Electrical $1000 deposit Laundry on site! Background and Credit check required No Smoking No Pets Tenant responsible for rent, deposit, and utilities. Please call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 for a showing time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 North "D" Street have any available units?
516 North "D" Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 North "D" Street have?
Some of 516 North "D" Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 North "D" Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 North "D" Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 North "D" Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 North "D" Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 516 North "D" Street offer parking?
No, 516 North "D" Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 North "D" Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 North "D" Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 North "D" Street have a pool?
No, 516 North "D" Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 North "D" Street have accessible units?
No, 516 North "D" Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 North "D" Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 North "D" Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus