516 North "D" Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stadium District Beauty - Location, Location, Location! Sunny Commencement Bay VIEW apartment for rent in the classic North End/Stadium District. Traditional house converted to apartments. Walking distance to Bars, Restaurants, Groceries, Coffee, and Wright Park! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with updated kitchen with stainless appliances and newer cabinets and counter tops. Nice view deck off of kitchen too. Main living with high ceilings gets tons of afternoon sun. Second Floor unit $1300/month plus Electrical $1000 deposit Laundry on site! Background and Credit check required No Smoking No Pets Tenant responsible for rent, deposit, and utilities. Please call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 for a showing time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467715)