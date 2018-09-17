All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5002 Tower Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5002 Tower Drive NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5002 Tower Drive NE

5002 Tower Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5002 Tower Drive Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BIG FAMILY HOME... with separate 1 bdrm apartment - Located in a "high end" subdivision on top of a hill in N.E. Tacoma, with PARTIAL VIEWS of the water and city, this home has an open floor plan that features the following:

MAIN FLOOR :
- dramatic open staircase in entry
- high ceiling living room
- dining area
- spacious and bright kitchen
- family room off kitchen with fplc
- sliding door out to rear deck & yard
- 1/2 bath off entry hall
- LARGE laundry room with W/D hook-ups
- OVERSIZED 2 car garage
- low mntnce yard

UPPER FLOOR :
- Spacious, light & bright master bedroom suite!
- 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom off the hall
- a separate "MOTHER-IN-LAW" apartment over the garage ( accessible from BOTH the second floor of the home & by way of an outside staircase ) consisting of 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a kitchen and a living room area... deck out to elevated private deck with views!

TO GET STARTED:

DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9 AM - 4 PMand Tue. and Thur. 10 AM - 5 PM. and we thank you!

(RLNE5350415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have any available units?
5002 Tower Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5002 Tower Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Tower Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Tower Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Tower Drive NE offers parking.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have a pool?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Tower Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Tower Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus