5002 Tower Drive NE

BIG FAMILY HOME... with separate 1 bdrm apartment - Located in a "high end" subdivision on top of a hill in N.E. Tacoma, with PARTIAL VIEWS of the water and city, this home has an open floor plan that features the following:



MAIN FLOOR :

- dramatic open staircase in entry

- high ceiling living room

- dining area

- spacious and bright kitchen

- family room off kitchen with fplc

- sliding door out to rear deck & yard

- 1/2 bath off entry hall

- LARGE laundry room with W/D hook-ups

- OVERSIZED 2 car garage

- low mntnce yard



UPPER FLOOR :

- Spacious, light & bright master bedroom suite!

- 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom off the hall

- a separate "MOTHER-IN-LAW" apartment over the garage ( accessible from BOTH the second floor of the home & by way of an outside staircase ) consisting of 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a kitchen and a living room area... deck out to elevated private deck with views!



