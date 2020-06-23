All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4844 South M Street

4844 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

4844 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath craftsman - Spinnaker Property Management, (253) 830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,500.00
Available: 2/11/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Come check out this beautifully updated craftsman home in Tacoma. It has 4 bedrooms which includes a large master bedroom with attached bathroom and large walk-in closet. It also has an upstairs laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer providedno need to carry laundry baskets up and down the stairs anymore! The main floor has an open concept with nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement perfect for a mancave/she shed space (or anything else you could think of). Lastly, this home has a big backyard.

Sorry, this home has a firm no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market. You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4693722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 South M Street have any available units?
4844 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 South M Street have?
Some of 4844 South M Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
4844 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 South M Street pet-friendly?
No, 4844 South M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4844 South M Street offer parking?
No, 4844 South M Street does not offer parking.
Does 4844 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 South M Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 South M Street have a pool?
No, 4844 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 4844 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 4844 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4844 South M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
