4822 Browns Point Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome home to this UNIQUE 7 Bedroom home with Over-sized bay windows off the kitchen and living room. Spectacular views of Mt. Rainier and the Puget Sound. Next to Browns Point Elem. 3 bedrooms on the main level with a library room and shelves. Open concept throughout the house with lots of space for entertaining inside the house. 4 bedrooms downstairs with a bonus rec room and utility room. Covered patio w/wrap around deck above. Garden space and private driveway. Deposit $3200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.