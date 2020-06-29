All apartments in Tacoma
4822 Browns Point Boulevard

Location

4822 Browns Point Boulevard, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this UNIQUE 7 Bedroom home with Over-sized bay windows off the kitchen and living room. Spectacular views of Mt. Rainier and the Puget Sound. Next to Browns Point Elem. 3 bedrooms on the main level with a library room and shelves. Open concept throughout the house with lots of space for entertaining inside the house. 4 bedrooms downstairs with a bonus rec room and utility room. Covered patio w/wrap around deck above. Garden space and private driveway. Deposit $3200.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have any available units?
4822 Browns Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4822 Browns Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Browns Point Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Browns Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Browns Point Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Browns Point Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
