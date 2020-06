Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining.

Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 beds on the main level with 1 full bath. Upstairs is 1 large bedroom and 1.75 bath & laundry.

The basement is unfinished but would be great use for storage or workshop. The garage is not available for storage at this time. But there is plenty of street parking. This is a Non Smoking home.

Pets are welcome with Deposit



Rent: $2000

Security Deposit: $2000

First months rent and security deposit due for move-in.

Tenant responsible to pay utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage)

12 month Lease term available today.



Contact Jack for an application and more info.

admin@orangedoorpm.com