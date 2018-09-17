All apartments in Tacoma
4618 36th St NE
4618 36th St NE

4618 36th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4618 36th Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready 3 bed 2.5 bath in NE Tacoma! - Light and Bright semi open floor plan! Level lot with fully fenced back yard and deck perfect for entertaining. Good size master bedroom with on suit bath and big walk in closet! Attached two car garage with washer and dryer included. Located on a quite cul-de-sac in NE Tacoma. No pets please. Gas fireplace non operational.

Rental Requirements
Minimum 675 credit score (all adults)
Minimum Monthly income $6,300
Good / Verifiable rental history of 3 years or more.
1 year lease minimum
No Pets

#3101

Richard@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 36th St NE have any available units?
4618 36th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 36th St NE have?
Some of 4618 36th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 36th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4618 36th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 36th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4618 36th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4618 36th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4618 36th St NE offers parking.
Does 4618 36th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 36th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 36th St NE have a pool?
No, 4618 36th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4618 36th St NE have accessible units?
No, 4618 36th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 36th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 36th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

