4618 36th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Move in Ready 3 bed 2.5 bath in NE Tacoma! - Light and Bright semi open floor plan! Level lot with fully fenced back yard and deck perfect for entertaining. Good size master bedroom with on suit bath and big walk in closet! Attached two car garage with washer and dryer included. Located on a quite cul-de-sac in NE Tacoma. No pets please. Gas fireplace non operational.



Rental Requirements

Minimum 675 credit score (all adults)

Minimum Monthly income $6,300

Good / Verifiable rental history of 3 years or more.

1 year lease minimum

No Pets



#3101



Richard@havenrent.com



(RLNE5459426)