Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4530 A Street

4530 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

4530 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Charming, one level, move-in ready home. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout this two bedroom plus den, and one bathroom home. New furnace, newer windows and roof as well as a fireplace and separate laundry room (washer/dryer included). Updated bathroom and kitchen. Adorable built-ins, and period-character charm. Plenty of storage in the basement and detached 2 car garage (accessed from the alley). RV parking and fully fenced yard. This home is close to schools, bus lines and freeways.

Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4530-a-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/9e756c04-3ed3-4d03-ac90-647f8c6fbdce

(RLNE5668247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 A Street have any available units?
4530 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 A Street have?
Some of 4530 A Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
4530 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 4530 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4530 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 4530 A Street offers parking.
Does 4530 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 A Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 A Street have a pool?
No, 4530 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 4530 A Street have accessible units?
No, 4530 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 A Street has units with dishwashers.

