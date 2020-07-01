4530 A Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 Charming, one level, move-in ready home. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout this two bedroom plus den, and one bathroom home. New furnace, newer windows and roof as well as a fireplace and separate laundry room (washer/dryer included). Updated bathroom and kitchen. Adorable built-ins, and period-character charm. Plenty of storage in the basement and detached 2 car garage (accessed from the alley). RV parking and fully fenced yard. This home is close to schools, bus lines and freeways.



Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4530-a-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/9e756c04-3ed3-4d03-ac90-647f8c6fbdce



