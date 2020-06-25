All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4506 South 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4506 South 7th Street
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

4506 South 7th Street

4506 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4506 South 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely reworked craftsman in great neighborhood. New front porch, new kitchen and appliances, new bathrooms, flooring, paint, light fixtures, landscaping, fencing. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. Incredible - move in to a 'new' house now. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has all the modern touches and sophisticated style, including zoned heat pump and A/C! The fully fenced yard is in showpiece condition and rent includes ongoing yard care. There is a 2-car garage out back, plus a parking pad for your boat or small RV. Nice patio and fire pit. What a great place to relax.

Inside, find high ceilings, a formal entry, fireplace insert, crown moldings, classic pillars separating the living and dining rooms. Enjoy wainscoting, hardwood floors & a sunny bay window in the formal dining room. Main floor includes 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bath w/ vintage tub & tile floors. the bedroom upstairs features a walk-in closet, 3/4-bathroom, great natural light that combine for a nice master suite.

Basic requirements: 12-month minimum term. All adult occupants must apply @ $40 each. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum income of at least 3x monthly rent.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4506-s-7th-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/fa6c513a-9819-4b68-af86-738813e43cd9

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 South 7th Street have any available units?
4506 South 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 South 7th Street have?
Some of 4506 South 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 South 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4506 South 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 South 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4506 South 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4506 South 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4506 South 7th Street offers parking.
Does 4506 South 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 South 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 South 7th Street have a pool?
No, 4506 South 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4506 South 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 4506 South 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 South 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 South 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus