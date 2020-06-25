4506 South 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Completely reworked craftsman in great neighborhood. New front porch, new kitchen and appliances, new bathrooms, flooring, paint, light fixtures, landscaping, fencing. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. Incredible - move in to a 'new' house now. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has all the modern touches and sophisticated style, including zoned heat pump and A/C! The fully fenced yard is in showpiece condition and rent includes ongoing yard care. There is a 2-car garage out back, plus a parking pad for your boat or small RV. Nice patio and fire pit. What a great place to relax.



Inside, find high ceilings, a formal entry, fireplace insert, crown moldings, classic pillars separating the living and dining rooms. Enjoy wainscoting, hardwood floors & a sunny bay window in the formal dining room. Main floor includes 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bath w/ vintage tub & tile floors. the bedroom upstairs features a walk-in closet, 3/4-bathroom, great natural light that combine for a nice master suite.



Basic requirements: 12-month minimum term. All adult occupants must apply @ $40 each. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum income of at least 3x monthly rent.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4506-s-7th-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/fa6c513a-9819-4b68-af86-738813e43cd9



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4828009)