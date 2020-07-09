All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4501 S Cushman Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

4501 S Cushman Ave

4501 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4501 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BD/1.75Bath Duplex on Lg Corner Lot - Cozy 2 BD/1.75 Bath duplex home is in a quiet neighborhood and is only 5 minutes to I-5, Hwy 16 and Tacoma Mall. JBLM is located 8 miles away. This pet friendly home for cats and small dogs sits on a partially fenced large corner lot with a beautiful yard. This well-maintained home has a pellet stove for energy efficient heat, full size washer & dryer and modern bathrooms. The kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a pantry for additional storage. This home has 2 decks! One deck is great for all weather entertaining as it covered, has power where you can add overhead lighting, and is fully enclosed with a beautiful fence & gate. The very large storage shed can be accessed from this deck or you can access it from the yard. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1495 ($200 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5263653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 S Cushman Ave have any available units?
4501 S Cushman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 S Cushman Ave have?
Some of 4501 S Cushman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 S Cushman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4501 S Cushman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 S Cushman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 S Cushman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4501 S Cushman Ave offer parking?
No, 4501 S Cushman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4501 S Cushman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 S Cushman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 S Cushman Ave have a pool?
No, 4501 S Cushman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4501 S Cushman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4501 S Cushman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 S Cushman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 S Cushman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

