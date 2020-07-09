4501 S Cushman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2BD/1.75Bath Duplex on Lg Corner Lot - Cozy 2 BD/1.75 Bath duplex home is in a quiet neighborhood and is only 5 minutes to I-5, Hwy 16 and Tacoma Mall. JBLM is located 8 miles away. This pet friendly home for cats and small dogs sits on a partially fenced large corner lot with a beautiful yard. This well-maintained home has a pellet stove for energy efficient heat, full size washer & dryer and modern bathrooms. The kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a pantry for additional storage. This home has 2 decks! One deck is great for all weather entertaining as it covered, has power where you can add overhead lighting, and is fully enclosed with a beautiful fence & gate. The very large storage shed can be accessed from this deck or you can access it from the yard. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1495 ($200 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5263653)