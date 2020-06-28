4418 S 10th St

Amenities
Charming 1950's 3BD/1Bath House in Proctor Neighborhood - This cozy home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. It includes an updated bathroom and modern kitchen that has Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops and a built-in bench that just needs a table for large group dining. Additional appliances include a washer and dryer. This pet friendly home has a large fully fenced backyard with several raised garden beds, large deck and natural seating in the yard for hanging out and BBQ fun! Theres also a lot of secured and covered storage available in sheds out back. The home has an attached 1 car garage.
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $1850
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
