Tacoma, WA
4338 East C Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

4338 East C Street

4338 East C Street · No Longer Available
Location

4338 East C Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home located in Tacoma with about 1316sf of living space, and an additional 300sf in the detached bonus room. This rambler is on an extra large lot and has room for garden lovers to plant and pot lots of flowers and vegetables. There is room for RV parking and a built in work bench in the detached 2 car garage. Call today for a showing! this home wont last long! (253)466-3588 www.integrityrentals.com

Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,550 and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.
Tenant Insurance is Required.

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.

Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/10/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 East C Street have any available units?
4338 East C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4338 East C Street currently offering any rent specials?
4338 East C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 East C Street pet-friendly?
No, 4338 East C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4338 East C Street offer parking?
Yes, 4338 East C Street offers parking.
Does 4338 East C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 East C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 East C Street have a pool?
No, 4338 East C Street does not have a pool.
Does 4338 East C Street have accessible units?
No, 4338 East C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 East C Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 East C Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4338 East C Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4338 East C Street does not have units with air conditioning.
