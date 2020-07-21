4338 East C Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home located in Tacoma with about 1316sf of living space, and an additional 300sf in the detached bonus room. This rambler is on an extra large lot and has room for garden lovers to plant and pot lots of flowers and vegetables. There is room for RV parking and a built in work bench in the detached 2 car garage. Call today for a showing! this home wont last long! (253)466-3588 www.integrityrentals.com



Terms are 1st months rent (either prorated or full depending on move in date) refundable deposit of $1,550 and $200.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

Tenant Insurance is Required.



For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com. $48 application fee per adult to apply.



Please note: Signing up on the wait-list is for showings only once the unit is vacant. It is NOT a wait list to apply. We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. The move in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/10/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.