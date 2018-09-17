4326 South Lawrence Street

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex/Town House located in Tacoma!!!!! Washer/Dryer in Unit!!! Close to Tacoma Mall and various other shopping centers and Restaurants. Easy access to Freeway's.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: TPU

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma

Heat: GFA



Pets Negotiable and are

Subject to a:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Total Move In: $3600



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/21/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.