All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4326 South Lawrence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4326 South Lawrence Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4326 South Lawrence Street

4326 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4326 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex/Town House located in Tacoma!!!!! Washer/Dryer in Unit!!! Close to Tacoma Mall and various other shopping centers and Restaurants. Easy access to Freeway's.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA

Pets Negotiable and are
Subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Total Move In: $3600

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/21/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have any available units?
4326 South Lawrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4326 South Lawrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
4326 South Lawrence Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 South Lawrence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 South Lawrence Street is pet friendly.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street offer parking?
No, 4326 South Lawrence Street does not offer parking.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4326 South Lawrence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have a pool?
No, 4326 South Lawrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have accessible units?
No, 4326 South Lawrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 South Lawrence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4326 South Lawrence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4326 South Lawrence Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus