4321 S Thompson Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Centrally Located 3 Bedroom Tacoma Home - 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Lincoln Area of Tacoma. This home has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The bathroom has been updated and remodeled with stand up shower. 3 bedrooms with 1 on main level and 2 upstairs as well as sitting area on second floor. Large yard with alley access detached garage and off street parking. Don't miss out! Centrally located and close to Tacoma Mall, I-5 and JBLM.



Rental Requirements:

Credit Score 600 Minimum for all Adults over 18

Income 3x Monthly Rent $5500 Minimum

3 Years Clean Rental History



#3108

Jason@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652310)