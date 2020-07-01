4320 S Bell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Spacious 3 bedroom in great location! - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/8a12c270ee

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Grand living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace

- Two bedrooms are on the main floor and one bedroom is upstairs

- Large upstairs bonus room

- Brand new full size washer dryer

- Spacious partially fenced yard offers privacy and tranquility, allows for outdoor entertainment

- Moments to Downtown Tacoma and easy commute to Joint Base LewisMcChord, minutes from freeways

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Video tour link: Coming Soon!

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



