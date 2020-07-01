All apartments in Tacoma
4320 S Bell St
4320 S Bell St

4320 South Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4320 South Bell Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Spacious 3 bedroom in great location! - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/8a12c270ee
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Grand living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Two bedrooms are on the main floor and one bedroom is upstairs
- Large upstairs bonus room
- Brand new full size washer dryer
- Spacious partially fenced yard offers privacy and tranquility, allows for outdoor entertainment
- Moments to Downtown Tacoma and easy commute to Joint Base LewisMcChord, minutes from freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Video tour link: Coming Soon!
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5337564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 S Bell St have any available units?
4320 S Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 S Bell St have?
Some of 4320 S Bell St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 S Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
4320 S Bell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 S Bell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 S Bell St is pet friendly.
Does 4320 S Bell St offer parking?
No, 4320 S Bell St does not offer parking.
Does 4320 S Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 S Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 S Bell St have a pool?
No, 4320 S Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 4320 S Bell St have accessible units?
No, 4320 S Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 S Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 S Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.

