4319 South 10th Street

Come see this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in North Tacoma with 2 car garage. Built in 2012, you will come to find a sleek, modern single family home. This luxury styled home is everything you've dreamed of plus more. The finest touches are around every corner, including stunning entry with open rail staircase, large kitchen with granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances. The master bath is elegant and bathroom is completed with tiled walk-in shower as well as his&her vanity. The backyard is ready for lounging, completing this dream home. - This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.