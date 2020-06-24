Amenities

417 E 62nd St Available 04/15/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Tacoma! MOVE IN SPECIAL! - You won't want to miss seeing this gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Tacoma! Only built in 2016 you'll easily be able to notice the beautiful finishes throughout. Walking in you'll find the main level features stunning wood flooring throughout the family, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinet and pantry storage. Main room features an open plan with a fireplace and access to the fully fenced back yard. The upper level boasts a large master bedroom w/ 5 piece bath, more granite counters and a walk in closet! To top it off there are 3 more spacious bedrooms and a loft area/bonus room. Don't forget the attached 2 car garage with a great location close to everything! For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current residents



