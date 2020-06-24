All apartments in Tacoma
417 E 62nd St
417 E 62nd St

417 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 East 62nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
417 E 62nd St Available 04/15/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Tacoma! MOVE IN SPECIAL! - You won't want to miss seeing this gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Tacoma! Only built in 2016 you'll easily be able to notice the beautiful finishes throughout. Walking in you'll find the main level features stunning wood flooring throughout the family, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and spacious cabinet and pantry storage. Main room features an open plan with a fireplace and access to the fully fenced back yard. The upper level boasts a large master bedroom w/ 5 piece bath, more granite counters and a walk in closet! To top it off there are 3 more spacious bedrooms and a loft area/bonus room. Don't forget the attached 2 car garage with a great location close to everything! For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E 62nd St have any available units?
417 E 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 E 62nd St have?
Some of 417 E 62nd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
417 E 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E 62nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 E 62nd St is pet friendly.
Does 417 E 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 417 E 62nd St offers parking.
Does 417 E 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E 62nd St have a pool?
No, 417 E 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 417 E 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 417 E 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 E 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
