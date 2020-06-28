All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4123 South M St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4123 South M St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

4123 South M St

4123 S M St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4123 S M St, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Tacoma! - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Tacoma! Kitchen was updated a few years ago. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Gas forced air furnace, large patio, fenced back yard, detached garage and unfinished basement. NICE HOME!! $1695 BASE rent will be discounted to $1595 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1600 Security Deposit. Small pet negotiable (under 25lbs adult weight) with an $500 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent.
For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can view our rental criteria, submit an application and more!

There is a short video tour at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On1zeqhaPa8

(RLNE5092904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 South M St have any available units?
4123 South M St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 South M St have?
Some of 4123 South M St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 South M St currently offering any rent specials?
4123 South M St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 South M St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 South M St is pet friendly.
Does 4123 South M St offer parking?
Yes, 4123 South M St offers parking.
Does 4123 South M St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 South M St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 South M St have a pool?
No, 4123 South M St does not have a pool.
Does 4123 South M St have accessible units?
No, 4123 South M St does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 South M St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 South M St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus