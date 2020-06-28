4123 South M St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Tacoma! - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Tacoma! Kitchen was updated a few years ago. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Gas forced air furnace, large patio, fenced back yard, detached garage and unfinished basement. NICE HOME!! $1695 BASE rent will be discounted to $1595 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1600 Security Deposit. Small pet negotiable (under 25lbs adult weight) with an $500 pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253) 475-4557. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can view our rental criteria, submit an application and more!



There is a short video tour at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On1zeqhaPa8



(RLNE5092904)