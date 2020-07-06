All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

4066 McKinley Ave

4066 Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4066 Mckinley Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Enjoy life in this charming 2+ bedroom Tacoma home! - Enjoy life in this charming Tacoma 1 1/2 story home. This 2+ bedroom 1 bath home has hardwood floors in the living room/dining area; enjoy cozy evenings by the wood burning fire place. On the main floor is the 2 bedroom, with new carpet, and the bathroom. The kitchen has new appliances and an open area for an eating area or extra storage area. Attached to the kitchen is the utility area and the access to the upstairs loft area. The loft is an open floor plan with built in shelving and two separate living areas. There is a closet so you could use the loft area as a 3rd bedroom. The home also has a 1 car garage. Home is close to shopping, community parks and allows for easy access to I-5.

Terms are 1st month's rent of $1450.00 and Security deposit of $1450.00 A $40 application fee per adult to apply, Pets are accepted on a Case by Case basis with additional deposit; Sorry No Smoking.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Please contact Charity Williams with Windermere Property Management for a private showing at 253-302-0200.

(RLNE5350501)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 McKinley Ave have any available units?
4066 McKinley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4066 McKinley Ave have?
Some of 4066 McKinley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4066 McKinley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4066 McKinley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 McKinley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4066 McKinley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4066 McKinley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4066 McKinley Ave offers parking.
Does 4066 McKinley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4066 McKinley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 McKinley Ave have a pool?
No, 4066 McKinley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4066 McKinley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4066 McKinley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 McKinley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4066 McKinley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
