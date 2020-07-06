4066 McKinley Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy life in this charming 2+ bedroom Tacoma home! - Enjoy life in this charming Tacoma 1 1/2 story home. This 2+ bedroom 1 bath home has hardwood floors in the living room/dining area; enjoy cozy evenings by the wood burning fire place. On the main floor is the 2 bedroom, with new carpet, and the bathroom. The kitchen has new appliances and an open area for an eating area or extra storage area. Attached to the kitchen is the utility area and the access to the upstairs loft area. The loft is an open floor plan with built in shelving and two separate living areas. There is a closet so you could use the loft area as a 3rd bedroom. The home also has a 1 car garage. Home is close to shopping, community parks and allows for easy access to I-5.



Terms are 1st month's rent of $1450.00 and Security deposit of $1450.00 A $40 application fee per adult to apply, Pets are accepted on a Case by Case basis with additional deposit; Sorry No Smoking.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Please contact Charity Williams with Windermere Property Management for a private showing at 253-302-0200.



(RLNE5350501)