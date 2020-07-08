All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

4052 S 31st St

4052 S 31st St · No Longer Available
Location

4052 S 31st St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59509e2028 ----
Beautiful 2/bd 1/ba home ready NOW! This pleasant triplex, in a wonderful community, features large rooms and bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to dining area, flowing out to great patio perfect for summer bbqs just around the corner. Wonderful park views and access. Conveniently located in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from everything Washer and dryer on site.

Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4052 S 31st St have any available units?

Does 4052 S 31st St have any available units?
4052 S 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 S 31st St have?
Some of 4052 S 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 S 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
4052 S 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 S 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4052 S 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 4052 S 31st St offer parking?
No, 4052 S 31st St does not offer parking.
Does 4052 S 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4052 S 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 S 31st St have a pool?
No, 4052 S 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 4052 S 31st St have accessible units?
No, 4052 S 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 S 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 S 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.

