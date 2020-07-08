4052 S 31st St

Amenities

Beautiful 2/bd 1/ba home ready NOW! This pleasant triplex, in a wonderful community, features large rooms and bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to dining area, flowing out to great patio perfect for summer bbqs just around the corner. Wonderful park views and access. Conveniently located in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from everything Washer and dryer on site.



Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



