All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4048 S Fawcett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4048 S Fawcett St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4048 S Fawcett St

4048 South Fawcett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4048 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled Tacoma Charmer with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! - Application Pending

**Due to Covid -19 we will only be scheduling property showings on a limited basis. If you are interested in scheduling viewing for this unit please email Richard@havenrent.com for details**

Lovely Tacoma craftsman features 3 bedrooms with potential for a 4th bedroom upstairs. This home is in a great condition and it has been updated throughout, including new wiring and insulation from the foundation up. Remodeled bathrooms, refinished fir floors, fresh interior paint throughout. Large pet friendly back yard is fully fenced. Detached 1 car garage and additional secured parking for Boat or RV outback.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAhvRfNxGkI

Minimum rental criteria
Credit score 600+ (Apply's to all Adults)
Monthly income of $5,600 (Must be Verifiable)
Positive rental history of 3 years or more. (All Adults)

Terms:
1 year lease
Pets may be considered with pet application and $500 per pet refundable deposit

Property #3109

Richard@havenrent.com

(RLNE5652293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 S Fawcett St have any available units?
4048 S Fawcett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 S Fawcett St have?
Some of 4048 S Fawcett St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 S Fawcett St currently offering any rent specials?
4048 S Fawcett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 S Fawcett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 S Fawcett St is pet friendly.
Does 4048 S Fawcett St offer parking?
Yes, 4048 S Fawcett St offers parking.
Does 4048 S Fawcett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4048 S Fawcett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 S Fawcett St have a pool?
No, 4048 S Fawcett St does not have a pool.
Does 4048 S Fawcett St have accessible units?
No, 4048 S Fawcett St does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 S Fawcett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 S Fawcett St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus