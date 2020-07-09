4048 E Spokane St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Vintage 3 bed, 1 bath with charming, old-world touches, now available in Tacoma. French doors, ceiling fans, chair railing, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space. Full-size washer & dryer; spacious, fenced backyard; 1 car detached garage. Easy access to Hwy 7, I-5, -close to schools, shops, restaurants, parks & playfields.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



