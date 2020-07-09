All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4048 E Spokane St

4048 E Spokane St · No Longer Available
Location

4048 E Spokane St, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b91a19008 ----

Vintage 3 bed, 1 bath with charming, old-world touches, now available in Tacoma. French doors, ceiling fans, chair railing, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space. Full-size washer & dryer; spacious, fenced backyard; 1 car detached garage. Easy access to Hwy 7, I-5, -close to schools, shops, restaurants, parks & playfields.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Miller Laine Property Management
100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020
Phone: 1 425-250-5559

Pets Allowed
Storage
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 E Spokane St have any available units?
4048 E Spokane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 E Spokane St have?
Some of 4048 E Spokane St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 E Spokane St currently offering any rent specials?
4048 E Spokane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 E Spokane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 E Spokane St is pet friendly.
Does 4048 E Spokane St offer parking?
Yes, 4048 E Spokane St offers parking.
Does 4048 E Spokane St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 E Spokane St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 E Spokane St have a pool?
No, 4048 E Spokane St does not have a pool.
Does 4048 E Spokane St have accessible units?
No, 4048 E Spokane St does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 E Spokane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 E Spokane St does not have units with dishwashers.

