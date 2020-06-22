4029 S 66th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Come see this well maintained townhome in the gated community of Parkview! Among its many features, the home has a formal living & dining room, a breakfast nook/family room, large pantry, and 3 bedrooms. There are tile kitchen countertops, a gas log fireplace and forced air gas heat PLUS air conditioning. Additional space at the end of the 2-car tandem garage would function nicely as a shop or workout space and it opens onto a large patio. Great location close to the South End Recreation Area! Call to schedule your appointment today. See listing at WhiteClover.org



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Clean, crisp, well maintained home within a gated community with professionally maintained grounds. Lots of natural light - faces east, so you can enjoy the sunshine while having your morning coffee. Custom designed and crafted pantry with floor to ceiling french doors. Large garage that can house two cars in tandem. The private backyard garden is a peaceful nature sanctuary in the middle of the city and it is home to a bountiful fig tree. New cedar fence. Nice neighbors. Star Center right next door with many activities and services which include: Farmer's Market every Sunday, June - Sept, gym facilities, many classes for adults and children, summer activities for children.