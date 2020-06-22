All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:16 AM

4029 S 66th St

4029 South 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4029 South 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Come see this well maintained townhome in the gated community of Parkview! Among its many features, the home has a formal living & dining room, a breakfast nook/family room, large pantry, and 3 bedrooms. There are tile kitchen countertops, a gas log fireplace and forced air gas heat PLUS air conditioning. Additional space at the end of the 2-car tandem garage would function nicely as a shop or workout space and it opens onto a large patio. Great location close to the South End Recreation Area! Call to schedule your appointment today. See listing at WhiteClover.org

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Clean, crisp, well maintained home within a gated community with professionally maintained grounds. Lots of natural light - faces east, so you can enjoy the sunshine while having your morning coffee. Custom designed and crafted pantry with floor to ceiling french doors. Large garage that can house two cars in tandem. The private backyard garden is a peaceful nature sanctuary in the middle of the city and it is home to a bountiful fig tree. New cedar fence. Nice neighbors. Star Center right next door with many activities and services which include: Farmer's Market every Sunday, June - Sept, gym facilities, many classes for adults and children, summer activities for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 S 66th St have any available units?
4029 S 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 S 66th St have?
Some of 4029 S 66th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 S 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
4029 S 66th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 S 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 4029 S 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4029 S 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 4029 S 66th St does offer parking.
Does 4029 S 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 S 66th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 S 66th St have a pool?
No, 4029 S 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 4029 S 66th St have accessible units?
No, 4029 S 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 S 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 S 66th St has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

