Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

4028 S Warner St Apt 4

4028 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4028 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Well-located apartment available that offers great freeway access, blocks away from the Tacoma Mall!

Property features:
- 2 bed / 1 bath second-floor apartment
- Off-street parking
- A refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal
- Electric heating
- On-site Coin-operated laundry room

Rental Terms:
A flat fee of $100 for Water, Sewer, and Trash
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 4028 S Warner St Apt 4, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98409

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4028-S-Warner-St-Apt-4-Tacoma-WA-98409

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5503806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have any available units?
4028 S Warner St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have?
Some of 4028 S Warner St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4028 S Warner St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 S Warner St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
