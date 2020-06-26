All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4014 South D Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4014 South D Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:16 PM

4014 South D Street

4014 South D Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4014 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home located in Tacoma!! Hardwood Flooring and tile throughout ! Dining room! Family Kitchen with pantry! One full bath Family Room with Fireplace! Large closets with built in drawers! ! !

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities
Electric TCL
Water TCL
Sewer TCL
Garbage TCL
Heat EFA
Built in 1962

Pets Negotiable subject to:
$250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250.00 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee $175
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $150

Month to Month Term

Total Move in $3325

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 South D Street have any available units?
4014 South D Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 South D Street have?
Some of 4014 South D Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 South D Street currently offering any rent specials?
4014 South D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 South D Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 South D Street is pet friendly.
Does 4014 South D Street offer parking?
No, 4014 South D Street does not offer parking.
Does 4014 South D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 South D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 South D Street have a pool?
No, 4014 South D Street does not have a pool.
Does 4014 South D Street have accessible units?
No, 4014 South D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 South D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 South D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus