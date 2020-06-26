4014 South D Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home located in Tacoma!! Hardwood Flooring and tile throughout ! Dining room! Family Kitchen with pantry! One full bath Family Room with Fireplace! Large closets with built in drawers! ! !



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities

Electric TCL

Water TCL

Sewer TCL

Garbage TCL

Heat EFA

Built in 1962



Pets Negotiable subject to:

$250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250.00 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee $175

Non-Refundable Admin Fee $150



Month to Month Term



Total Move in $3325



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.