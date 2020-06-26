4014 South D Street

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home located in Tacoma!! Hardwood Flooring and tile throughout ! Dining room! Family Kitchen with pantry! One full bath Family Room with Fireplace! Large closets with built in drawers! ! !
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities
Electric TCL
Water TCL
Sewer TCL
Garbage TCL
Heat EFA
Built in 1962
Pets Negotiable subject to:
$250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250.00 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee $175
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $150
Month to Month Term
Total Move in $3325
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.