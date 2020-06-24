All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3911 N 13th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3911 N 13th St
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

3911 N 13th St

3911 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3911 North 13th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3911 N 13th St Available 05/25/19 Updated Proctor District Craftsman - Proctor District 3 bedroom 1.75 bath craftsman home is waiting for you. Double lot with large fully fenced back yard. That has rose garden, raised beds for gardening, covered patio for entertaining and space for RV or boat next to 2 car detached garage. Recently updated kitchen with all stainless appliances that include french door fridge, glass top stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar and custom white cabinets and deep farmers sink. Lots of windows to let natural light in! Main floor bathroom has tiled shower, tub and heated floors!! 2nd story offers Master suite with large walk in closet 3/4 bath and additional sitting room. 2 additional bedrooms on 1st floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage and 1 car garage!
Do Not miss out, this house will not last!!
Pets are accepted on a case by case basis!! Aggressive Dog Breed Restrictions enforced!

Rental Requirements:
Monthly Income 3x Rent
Credit Score 650 Minimum
Clean Rental History

#3068

Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE4877430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 N 13th St have any available units?
3911 N 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 N 13th St have?
Some of 3911 N 13th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 N 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
3911 N 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 N 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 N 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 3911 N 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 3911 N 13th St offers parking.
Does 3911 N 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 N 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 N 13th St have a pool?
No, 3911 N 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 3911 N 13th St have accessible units?
No, 3911 N 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 N 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 N 13th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus