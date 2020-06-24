Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3911 N 13th St Available 05/25/19 Updated Proctor District Craftsman - Proctor District 3 bedroom 1.75 bath craftsman home is waiting for you. Double lot with large fully fenced back yard. That has rose garden, raised beds for gardening, covered patio for entertaining and space for RV or boat next to 2 car detached garage. Recently updated kitchen with all stainless appliances that include french door fridge, glass top stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar and custom white cabinets and deep farmers sink. Lots of windows to let natural light in! Main floor bathroom has tiled shower, tub and heated floors!! 2nd story offers Master suite with large walk in closet 3/4 bath and additional sitting room. 2 additional bedrooms on 1st floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage and 1 car garage!

Do Not miss out, this house will not last!!

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis!! Aggressive Dog Breed Restrictions enforced!



Rental Requirements:

Monthly Income 3x Rent

Credit Score 650 Minimum

Clean Rental History



#3068



Jason@havenrent.com



(RLNE4877430)