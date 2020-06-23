All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

3905 N 36th St

3905 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3905 North 36th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Walk to all that the Proctor District has to offer!! This Completely Remodeled down to the studs (with permits), this super cute cottage style home has new electrical, new plumbing, new windows and insulation. The main floor has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room, 2 beds and 1 bath. Stairs lead to the finished basement with a second living room, laundry area with tons of storage and another full bath. Utilities Included! Please call or Text Erin at 253.882.9032 or Mark at 253.722.6728.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 N 36th St have any available units?
3905 N 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 N 36th St have?
Some of 3905 N 36th St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 N 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
3905 N 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 N 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 3905 N 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3905 N 36th St offer parking?
No, 3905 N 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 3905 N 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 N 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 N 36th St have a pool?
No, 3905 N 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 3905 N 36th St have accessible units?
No, 3905 N 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 N 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 N 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
