3905 N 36th St

Walk to all that the Proctor District has to offer!! This Completely Remodeled down to the studs (with permits), this super cute cottage style home has new electrical, new plumbing, new windows and insulation. The main floor has an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room, 2 beds and 1 bath. Stairs lead to the finished basement with a second living room, laundry area with tons of storage and another full bath. Utilities Included! Please call or Text Erin at 253.882.9032 or Mark at 253.722.6728.