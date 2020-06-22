All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3818 N Winnifred St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3818 N Winnifred St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3818 N Winnifred St

3818 North Winnifred Street · (425) 954-7013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3818 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3818 N Winnifred St · Avail. Jul 17

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area has tons of natural light. Stunning 10' custom live edge island adds charm, and plank "wood" laminate floors. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer, several storage closets and attached single-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Centrally located between the Proctor district, Point Ruston and Pt. Defiance Park, offers easy access to 705/I-5 for your morning commute. Within a mile of two farmer's markets, parks, grocery stores, eateries, movie theater, coffee shops & more. Pet Policy: No cats. Dogs upon review. Requirements: Credit Score minimum = 685, Income mimimum = Gross 3x rent amount. *Property not available until 7/17/20.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 N Winnifred St have any available units?
3818 N Winnifred St has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 N Winnifred St have?
Some of 3818 N Winnifred St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 N Winnifred St currently offering any rent specials?
3818 N Winnifred St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 N Winnifred St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 N Winnifred St is pet friendly.
Does 3818 N Winnifred St offer parking?
Yes, 3818 N Winnifred St does offer parking.
Does 3818 N Winnifred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 N Winnifred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 N Winnifred St have a pool?
No, 3818 N Winnifred St does not have a pool.
Does 3818 N Winnifred St have accessible units?
No, 3818 N Winnifred St does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 N Winnifred St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 N Winnifred St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3818 N Winnifred St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity