3818 N Winnifred St Available 07/17/20 Clean Feel - North End home now available as a rental for the first time! Beautifully remodeled, bright 3 bedroom 2 bath, amazing master suite w/ huge walk-in closet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area has tons of natural light. Stunning 10' custom live edge island adds charm, and plank "wood" laminate floors. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer, several storage closets and attached single-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Centrally located between the Proctor district, Point Ruston and Pt. Defiance Park, offers easy access to 705/I-5 for your morning commute. Within a mile of two farmer's markets, parks, grocery stores, eateries, movie theater, coffee shops & more. Pet Policy: No cats. Dogs upon review. Requirements: Credit Score minimum = 685, Income mimimum = Gross 3x rent amount. *Property not available until 7/17/20.*



(RLNE5842362)