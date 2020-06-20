3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 1950's apartment building is newly renovated all while keeping its old Tacoma charm! Offering new vinyl flooring throughout the living spaces, beautiful ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen, new built-in drawers and cabinets in the hallway, new cordless blinds throughout, and new double-paned windows - this is an energy efficient building with all new light fixtures! On-site laundry with 2 washers and 2 dryers. This classic, all-brick building is within walking distance to shops and restaurants, up the hill from downtown Tacoma, with easy, convenient access to the I5 freeways!