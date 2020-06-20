All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12

3809 South Thompson Avenue · (253) 799-1387
Location

3809 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 1950's apartment building is newly renovated all while keeping its old Tacoma charm! Offering new vinyl flooring throughout the living spaces, beautiful ceramic tile in bath and shower, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, new cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen, new built-in drawers and cabinets in the hallway, new cordless blinds throughout, and new double-paned windows - this is an energy efficient building with all new light fixtures! On-site laundry with 2 washers and 2 dryers. This classic, all-brick building is within walking distance to shops and restaurants, up the hill from downtown Tacoma, with easy, convenient access to the I5 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have any available units?
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 offer parking?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have a pool?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have accessible units?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 South Thompson Avenue - 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
