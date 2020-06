Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3805 E Howe St Available 04/02/20 Completely remodeled 3 bed! - Home is not vacant. Please respect the current tenant. Dont miss this completely remodeled 3 bed with bed and full bath on main level. Gorgeous, modern hardwoods lead you through this old world charmer to brand new, modern kitchen. Open, bright and cheery with new windows, new insulation, new electrical, fresh paint and new flooring throughout. All on large lot with welcoming front porch.



(RLNE4407491)