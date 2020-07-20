All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:57 PM

3802 North Winnifred Street

3802 North Winnifred Street · No Longer Available
Location

3802 North Winnifred Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Escape to your new oasis and enjoy this home's convenient NORTH END TACOMA location- just blocks from Proctor District & Point Ruston Waterfront! REMODELED 3Bed/2Bath single story features loads of natural light, FULL MASTER SUITE w/ double closets. Stunning NEW KITCHEN w/subway tile, quartz countertops, new appliances & glass front cabinets overlooking open & spacious living room. One car attached garage. New cedar fence in backyard to be installed/front lawn newly seeded. Pictures of this house are same finishes not the exact same house.Located close to Pointe Ruston for your entertainment needs.

Terms are 1st, deposit of $2200 and $200 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. NO Pets Renters insurance is required. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.
Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 ext 1 www.integrityrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 8/9/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have any available units?
3802 North Winnifred Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3802 North Winnifred Street currently offering any rent specials?
3802 North Winnifred Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 North Winnifred Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 North Winnifred Street is pet friendly.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street offer parking?
Yes, 3802 North Winnifred Street offers parking.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 North Winnifred Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have a pool?
No, 3802 North Winnifred Street does not have a pool.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have accessible units?
No, 3802 North Winnifred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 North Winnifred Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 North Winnifred Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 North Winnifred Street does not have units with air conditioning.
