3730 South Tyler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a full size family room. New paint and flooring. 2 car garage and fenced back yard. It is located in a alley with privacy. Many storage space and a extra laundry room can be use for other room. It has a nice size deck and porch in the back. Fire sprinklers for fire safety. Double pane windows for high energy efficiency. Updated appliances and garage doors with remotes. Walking distance to TPU building and lesser then a few miles to the freeway and all amenities. Minutes to Tacoma Mall.



Pet is case by case basis with additional of $500 deposit per pet.



Rent $2225

Deposit $2225

Application fee $40/adult

Move in fee $200



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25018



(RLNE4626266)