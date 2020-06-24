3730 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98409 South Tacoma
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a full size family room. New paint and flooring. 2 car garage and fenced back yard. It is located in a alley with privacy. Many storage space and a extra laundry room can be use for other room. It has a nice size deck and porch in the back. Fire sprinklers for fire safety. Double pane windows for high energy efficiency. Updated appliances and garage doors with remotes. Walking distance to TPU building and lesser then a few miles to the freeway and all amenities. Minutes to Tacoma Mall.
Pet is case by case basis with additional of $500 deposit per pet.