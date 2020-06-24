All apartments in Tacoma
3730 South Tyler Street

Location

3730 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a full size family room. New paint and flooring. 2 car garage and fenced back yard. It is located in a alley with privacy. Many storage space and a extra laundry room can be use for other room. It has a nice size deck and porch in the back. Fire sprinklers for fire safety. Double pane windows for high energy efficiency. Updated appliances and garage doors with remotes. Walking distance to TPU building and lesser then a few miles to the freeway and all amenities. Minutes to Tacoma Mall.

Pet is case by case basis with additional of $500 deposit per pet.

Rent $2225
Deposit $2225
Application fee $40/adult
Move in fee $200

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25018

(RLNE4626266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 South Tyler Street have any available units?
3730 South Tyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 South Tyler Street have?
Some of 3730 South Tyler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 South Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
3730 South Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 South Tyler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 South Tyler Street is pet friendly.
Does 3730 South Tyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 3730 South Tyler Street offers parking.
Does 3730 South Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 South Tyler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 South Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 3730 South Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 3730 South Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 3730 South Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 South Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 South Tyler Street has units with dishwashers.
