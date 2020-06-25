All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3722 South 11th Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:54 AM

3722 South 11th Street

3722 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Tacoma
Central Tacoma
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

3722 South 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Consider yourself home in this rare 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! WIth 1,496 sqft of living space, complete with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces and great backyard! Nestled in the heart of Tacoma, with several parks close by, easy distance to University of Puget Sound and freeways for easy commuting! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Walk up to the front door and enjoy the beauty of the yard that surrounds this home! Just inside the entryway, take notice of the warm hardwood floors, neutral colors for easy decorating, white molding and large windows throughout allowing extra natural light. The large living room is first with a cozy fireplace and brick surround. The completely remodeled kitchen features rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and built-in dining area, all ready for entertaining. A large bonus room comes next with an additional fireplace for added warmth and charm. TONS of built-in storage in the laundry room with washer and dryer included.

Just down the hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with a nice sized bathroom. The fantastic backyard is highlighted by the large covered deck all ready for BBQ's and gatherings, shed for extra storage. The gorgeous landscaping throughout features lavender, rosemary, hydrangea bushes for added beauty. There is a 2 car garage and long driveway for lots of parking.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 4/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 South 11th Street have any available units?
3722 South 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 South 11th Street have?
Some of 3722 South 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 South 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3722 South 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 South 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 South 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3722 South 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3722 South 11th Street offers parking.
Does 3722 South 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 South 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 South 11th Street have a pool?
No, 3722 South 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3722 South 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3722 South 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 South 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 South 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
