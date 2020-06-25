3722 South 11th Street

Amenities

Consider yourself home in this rare 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! WIth 1,496 sqft of living space, complete with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces and great backyard! Nestled in the heart of Tacoma, with several parks close by, easy distance to University of Puget Sound and freeways for easy commuting! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Walk up to the front door and enjoy the beauty of the yard that surrounds this home! Just inside the entryway, take notice of the warm hardwood floors, neutral colors for easy decorating, white molding and large windows throughout allowing extra natural light. The large living room is first with a cozy fireplace and brick surround. The completely remodeled kitchen features rich wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and built-in dining area, all ready for entertaining. A large bonus room comes next with an additional fireplace for added warmth and charm. TONS of built-in storage in the laundry room with washer and dryer included.



Just down the hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with a nice sized bathroom. The fantastic backyard is highlighted by the large covered deck all ready for BBQ's and gatherings, shed for extra storage. The gorgeous landscaping throughout features lavender, rosemary, hydrangea bushes for added beauty. There is a 2 car garage and long driveway for lots of parking.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 4/5/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.