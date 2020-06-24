All apartments in Tacoma
3719 S L St
3719 S L St

3719 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome to 3719 S. L St. Centrally located in Tacoma near The Mall. 3 bed, 1 bath unit. Well laid out floor plan. Shared full size washer and dryer. This homes' location is "walker friendly" with lots of options for dining, shopping, La Tiendas. Easy freeway access. Ready for tenants. Rent $$1,350 per month . Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 S L St have any available units?
3719 S L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3719 S L St currently offering any rent specials?
3719 S L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 S L St pet-friendly?
No, 3719 S L St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3719 S L St offer parking?
No, 3719 S L St does not offer parking.
Does 3719 S L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3719 S L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 S L St have a pool?
No, 3719 S L St does not have a pool.
Does 3719 S L St have accessible units?
No, 3719 S L St does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 S L St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 S L St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 S L St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 S L St does not have units with air conditioning.
