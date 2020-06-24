Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcome to 3719 S. L St. Centrally located in Tacoma near The Mall. 3 bed, 1 bath unit. Well laid out floor plan. Shared full size washer and dryer. This homes' location is "walker friendly" with lots of options for dining, shopping, La Tiendas. Easy freeway access. Ready for tenants. Rent $$1,350 per month . Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non Indoor Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Renters Insurance required. Call or Text Lee @ 253 329-4061