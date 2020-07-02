All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3711 East F Street

3711 East F Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 East F Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This BEAUTIFUL 2Bedroom, 1 Bath, 692 Square Foot home has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of I-5, Downtown Tacoma, and so much more! Featuring new floors, an updated kitchen, and new paint throughout, you will surely want to call this space "Home"!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,495/month (utilities paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $2,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Washer/Dryer hook-ups available.
6. Cats are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit + $25/month pet rent.

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 East F Street have any available units?
3711 East F Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 East F Street have?
Some of 3711 East F Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 East F Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 East F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 East F Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 East F Street is pet friendly.
Does 3711 East F Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 East F Street offers parking.
Does 3711 East F Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 East F Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 East F Street have a pool?
No, 3711 East F Street does not have a pool.
Does 3711 East F Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 East F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 East F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 East F Street does not have units with dishwashers.

