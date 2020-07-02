3711 East F Street

Amenities
This BEAUTIFUL 2Bedroom, 1 Bath, 692 Square Foot home has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of I-5, Downtown Tacoma, and so much more! Featuring new floors, an updated kitchen, and new paint throughout, you will surely want to call this space "Home"!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,495/month (utilities paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $2,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Washer/Dryer hook-ups available.
6. Cats are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit + $25/month pet rent.
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.
Hope to hear from you soon!