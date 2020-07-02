3711 East F Street

Amenities

This BEAUTIFUL 2Bedroom, 1 Bath, 692 Square Foot home has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of I-5, Downtown Tacoma, and so much more! Featuring new floors, an updated kitchen, and new paint throughout, you will surely want to call this space "Home"!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $1,495/month (utilities paid separately)

2. Security Deposit = $2,000

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.

4. Off street parking

5. Washer/Dryer hook-ups available.

6. Cats are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit + $25/month pet rent.



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.



Hope to hear from you soon!