Tacoma, WA
3636 S D Str
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

3636 S D Str

3636 South D Street · No Longer Available
Location

3636 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE 4 bdrm, 2 bath, 3087 sq ft Home with detached garage $1995!! - WOW! Beautiful Clinker Brick 4 bedrooms, bath on first & second floor. 2 car garage & extra parking in ally in this 3087 Sq Ft home. Beautiful original hardwood thru out most of home and NEW carpet in the bedrooms annd upper hall. kitchen with eating nook & loads of storage, dishwasher & disposal in this incredible home that retains most of the original woodwork, coved & trayed ceilings, ROUNDED front door, gorgeous original tile on the fireplace (fireplace being inspected next week, no guarantees it works at this time) We have replaced all the drapes with sheers and new blinds. Partially finished basement has a nice rec-room with a partial kitchen (great for the kids, perfect man cave, hobbies...) & lots of storage. Finishing up the maintenance and cleaning next week - will add updated pictures then

$2145 rent will be DISCOUNTED to $1995 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $2100 deposit. No pets please.

application requirements on our web site at www.SandcoProperties,com by clicking on 'Apply Online'.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253)475-4557. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can view our rental criteria, submit an application and more!

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/
2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295
3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No
4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to
TMC 1.29 = No
5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to
vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

(RLNE5192023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 S D Str have any available units?
3636 S D Str doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 S D Str have?
Some of 3636 S D Str's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 S D Str currently offering any rent specials?
3636 S D Str is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 S D Str pet-friendly?
No, 3636 S D Str is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3636 S D Str offer parking?
Yes, 3636 S D Str offers parking.
Does 3636 S D Str have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 S D Str does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 S D Str have a pool?
No, 3636 S D Str does not have a pool.
Does 3636 S D Str have accessible units?
No, 3636 S D Str does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 S D Str have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 S D Str has units with dishwashers.

