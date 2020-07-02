3636 S D Str

Amenities

HUGE 4 bdrm, 2 bath, 3087 sq ft Home with detached garage $1995!! - WOW! Beautiful Clinker Brick 4 bedrooms, bath on first & second floor. 2 car garage & extra parking in ally in this 3087 Sq Ft home. Beautiful original hardwood thru out most of home and NEW carpet in the bedrooms annd upper hall. kitchen with eating nook & loads of storage, dishwasher & disposal in this incredible home that retains most of the original woodwork, coved & trayed ceilings, ROUNDED front door, gorgeous original tile on the fireplace (fireplace being inspected next week, no guarantees it works at this time) We have replaced all the drapes with sheers and new blinds. Partially finished basement has a nice rec-room with a partial kitchen (great for the kids, perfect man cave, hobbies...) & lots of storage. Finishing up the maintenance and cleaning next week - will add updated pictures then



$2145 rent will be DISCOUNTED to $1995 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $2100 deposit. No pets please.



application requirements on our web site at www.SandcoProperties,com by clicking on 'Apply Online'.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call Sandco Properties at (253)475-4557. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com where you can view our rental criteria, submit an application and more!



