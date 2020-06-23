All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3572 S Fawcett.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3572 S Fawcett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3572 S Fawcett

3572 Fawcett Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3572 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bdrm, 1 bath, fresh paint & new carpet $1395 - 2 story Victorian home with dining area in kitchen and a formal dinning room. Fresh paint & New carpet throughout. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs two bedrooms upstairs. Laundry porch with hookups Large lot and fenced back yard with a metal storage shed. On street or alley parking, $1395 rent, $1350 deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent

Please note the wood storage shed in the back yard does not go with the home home, it can remain for an additional $99 per month rent.

Nearby Schools:
Elementary: Whitman @ 1130 S 29th
Middle School: Stewart @ 5010 Pacific
High School: Lincoln Magnet @ 701 S 37

**Rent additional storage space for $99 per month!! If you need more storage, we have 8 ft wide X 8 ft tall X 12 ft long storage sheds with a 6 ft roll up door that can be delivered to THIS rental for an additional $99 per month. Why drive to a storage locker when it can be as convenient as your back yard!! Ask Sandco at 253-475-4557 or email info@SandcoProperties.com for details

(RLNE4627237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3572 S Fawcett have any available units?
3572 S Fawcett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3572 S Fawcett have?
Some of 3572 S Fawcett's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3572 S Fawcett currently offering any rent specials?
3572 S Fawcett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3572 S Fawcett pet-friendly?
Yes, 3572 S Fawcett is pet friendly.
Does 3572 S Fawcett offer parking?
Yes, 3572 S Fawcett does offer parking.
Does 3572 S Fawcett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3572 S Fawcett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3572 S Fawcett have a pool?
No, 3572 S Fawcett does not have a pool.
Does 3572 S Fawcett have accessible units?
No, 3572 S Fawcett does not have accessible units.
Does 3572 S Fawcett have units with dishwashers?
No, 3572 S Fawcett does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus