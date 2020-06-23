3572 S Fawcett

Amenities

3 bdrm, 1 bath, fresh paint & new carpet $1395 - 2 story Victorian home with dining area in kitchen and a formal dinning room. Fresh paint & New carpet throughout. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs two bedrooms upstairs. Laundry porch with hookups Large lot and fenced back yard with a metal storage shed. On street or alley parking, $1395 rent, $1350 deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more info or to schedule a time to see this home., Applications and rental requirements can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com by clicking on For Rent



Please note the wood storage shed in the back yard does not go with the home home, it can remain for an additional $99 per month rent.



Nearby Schools:

Elementary: Whitman @ 1130 S 29th

Middle School: Stewart @ 5010 Pacific

High School: Lincoln Magnet @ 701 S 37



**Rent additional storage space for $99 per month!! If you need more storage, we have 8 ft wide X 8 ft tall X 12 ft long storage sheds with a 6 ft roll up door that can be delivered to THIS rental for an additional $99 per month. Why drive to a storage locker when it can be as convenient as your back yard!! Ask Sandco at 253-475-4557 or email info@SandcoProperties.com for details



