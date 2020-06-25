3510 55th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Desired NE Tacoma Community - Check out this home in a desired NE Tacoma community! Beautiful oak hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite tiled counter tops. Basement & Bathrooms are fully ceramic tiled. All new doors, new baseboards throughout & updated fixtures. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced back yard, perfect for barbecuing, or just relaxing with friends. Over-sized 1 car garage. Close to restaurants, stores & shopping. Come & take a look! No pets, smoking or Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2828490)