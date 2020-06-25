All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

3510 55th Ave NE

3510 55th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3510 55th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Desired NE Tacoma Community - Check out this home in a desired NE Tacoma community! Beautiful oak hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite tiled counter tops. Basement & Bathrooms are fully ceramic tiled. All new doors, new baseboards throughout & updated fixtures. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced back yard, perfect for barbecuing, or just relaxing with friends. Over-sized 1 car garage. Close to restaurants, stores & shopping. Come & take a look! No pets, smoking or Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2828490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 55th Ave NE have any available units?
3510 55th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 55th Ave NE have?
Some of 3510 55th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 55th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3510 55th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 55th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3510 55th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3510 55th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3510 55th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3510 55th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 55th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 55th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3510 55th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3510 55th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3510 55th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 55th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 55th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
