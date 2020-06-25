All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3502 S Asotin St

3502 South Asotin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 South Asotin Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom in Tacoma! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Tacoma is completely remodeled inside and out! New appliances, new flooring, new exterior AND interior paint... the list goes on! HUGE backyard for entertaining, covered back deck to stay dry even when its raining, and a one car detached garage. PLUS this home comes with ductless heating and a tankless water heater! Close to shopping and only minutes from I-5! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to schedule a viewing of this cute remodeled home before its gone!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4851083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 S Asotin St have any available units?
3502 S Asotin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3502 S Asotin St currently offering any rent specials?
3502 S Asotin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 S Asotin St pet-friendly?
No, 3502 S Asotin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3502 S Asotin St offer parking?
Yes, 3502 S Asotin St offers parking.
Does 3502 S Asotin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 S Asotin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 S Asotin St have a pool?
No, 3502 S Asotin St does not have a pool.
Does 3502 S Asotin St have accessible units?
No, 3502 S Asotin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 S Asotin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 S Asotin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 S Asotin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 S Asotin St does not have units with air conditioning.
