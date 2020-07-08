All apartments in Tacoma
3409 E T St

3409 East T Street · No Longer Available
Location

3409 East T Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Don't miss out. This home was built less than 10 years ago and is move-in-ready. Featuring 3 bedrooms + den/4th bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Bright, Open floor plan offers ample room for entertaining. Kitchen with slab granite and Stainless appliances. Warm hardwood floors on main floor. Master suite with Walk in Closet, soaking tub, tile shower and dual sinks. Laundry room with storage, and half bath on the main level. 2 car detached garage has large heated room and is great to use as a shop or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 E T St have any available units?
3409 E T St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 E T St have?
Some of 3409 E T St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 E T St currently offering any rent specials?
3409 E T St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 E T St pet-friendly?
No, 3409 E T St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3409 E T St offer parking?
Yes, 3409 E T St offers parking.
Does 3409 E T St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 E T St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 E T St have a pool?
No, 3409 E T St does not have a pool.
Does 3409 E T St have accessible units?
No, 3409 E T St does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 E T St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 E T St does not have units with dishwashers.

