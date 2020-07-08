3409 E T St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! Don't miss out. This home was built less than 10 years ago and is move-in-ready. Featuring 3 bedrooms + den/4th bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Bright, Open floor plan offers ample room for entertaining. Kitchen with slab granite and Stainless appliances. Warm hardwood floors on main floor. Master suite with Walk in Closet, soaking tub, tile shower and dual sinks. Laundry room with storage, and half bath on the main level. 2 car detached garage has large heated room and is great to use as a shop or storage.