All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3316 N 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3316 N 7th St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

3316 N 7th St

3316 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3316 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful North End Home!! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,675.00
Available: October 7, 2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,675.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:

Just shy of 2,900 SqFt this gorgeous 4-bedroom & 3-bath home offers it all. Huge kitchen with island, butlers pantry, Slab granite counter tops and stainless Appliances. On the main floor, youll also find formal living & dining rooms, full bath, hardwood floors, gas fire place and slider door out to patio. Top floor is where you find the spacious master suite with walk in closet and off suite 5-piece bath. Additionally, there are 3 more sizable bedrooms with full bath and laundry room. The entire home is finished with full window wraps, tasteful lighting and hardware fixtures, 9' ceilings on main level. 2 Car Garage (attached) and a huge driveway off alley. Private patio to enjoy the fully landscaped yard. This home can come furnished for a small premium. UPS, 6th Avenue amenities, and shopping close by.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1848632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 N 7th St have any available units?
3316 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 N 7th St have?
Some of 3316 N 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
3316 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 N 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 3316 N 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3316 N 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 3316 N 7th St offers parking.
Does 3316 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 N 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 3316 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 3316 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 3316 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 N 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus