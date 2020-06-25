3316 N 7th St

Amenities

Beautiful North End Home!! - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,675.00

Available: October 7, 2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,675.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:



Just shy of 2,900 SqFt this gorgeous 4-bedroom & 3-bath home offers it all. Huge kitchen with island, butlers pantry, Slab granite counter tops and stainless Appliances. On the main floor, youll also find formal living & dining rooms, full bath, hardwood floors, gas fire place and slider door out to patio. Top floor is where you find the spacious master suite with walk in closet and off suite 5-piece bath. Additionally, there are 3 more sizable bedrooms with full bath and laundry room. The entire home is finished with full window wraps, tasteful lighting and hardware fixtures, 9' ceilings on main level. 2 Car Garage (attached) and a huge driveway off alley. Private patio to enjoy the fully landscaped yard. This home can come furnished for a small premium. UPS, 6th Avenue amenities, and shopping close by.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



No Pets Allowed



