All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3109 N 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3109 N 11th St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3109 N 11th St

3109 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3109 North 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Efficiency in Function and Location - Prized area. Walkable to Proctor District. Obvious pride of appearance in the neighborhood. Two bedrooms upstairs and one down. Bathroom on the main floor. Full foot print basement (Clean and dry all year) with forced air heat pump/AC. *Solar panels create a 45% Power savings annually*. Fully fenced backyard with detached garage (w/opener) off alleyway. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout and working, wood burning, fireplace in main floor living room. Mosaic tile bathroom floor. No Cats, Owners are allergic. Single dog considered based on breed, age and weight.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5481179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 N 11th St have any available units?
3109 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 N 11th St have?
Some of 3109 N 11th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
3109 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 N 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 N 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 3109 N 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 3109 N 11th St offers parking.
Does 3109 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 N 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 3109 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 3109 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 3109 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus