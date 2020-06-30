3109 N 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Efficiency in Function and Location - Prized area. Walkable to Proctor District. Obvious pride of appearance in the neighborhood. Two bedrooms upstairs and one down. Bathroom on the main floor. Full foot print basement (Clean and dry all year) with forced air heat pump/AC. *Solar panels create a 45% Power savings annually*. Fully fenced backyard with detached garage (w/opener) off alleyway. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout and working, wood burning, fireplace in main floor living room. Mosaic tile bathroom floor. No Cats, Owners are allergic. Single dog considered based on breed, age and weight.



No Cats Allowed



