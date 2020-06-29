All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

3023 S 11th St

3023 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 South 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Spacious 4 bedroom home blocks away from 6th Ave - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/LVyXaIegXFU - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/74cb1540b4

Cute home in highly desired neighborhood, moments away from University of Puget Sound - newly redone bathrooms - newly painted living room with lots of light and a fireplace - redone kitchen with lots of room - Two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs
Basement, washer/dryer and a utility sink - Spacious fenced yard, great for dogs - Moments to Downtown Tacoma and easy commute to Joint Base Lewis McChord, minutes from freeways - Walk to highly desired 6th ave. Coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks.

For questions please call or text: (206)-577-0831

(RLNE5143113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 S 11th St have any available units?
3023 S 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 S 11th St have?
Some of 3023 S 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 S 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
3023 S 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 S 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 S 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 3023 S 11th St offer parking?
No, 3023 S 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 3023 S 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 S 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 S 11th St have a pool?
No, 3023 S 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 3023 S 11th St have accessible units?
No, 3023 S 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 S 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 S 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
