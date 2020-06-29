3023 S 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Spacious 4 bedroom home blocks away from 6th Ave - - Video tour link: https://youtu.be/LVyXaIegXFU - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/74cb1540b4



Cute home in highly desired neighborhood, moments away from University of Puget Sound - newly redone bathrooms - newly painted living room with lots of light and a fireplace - redone kitchen with lots of room - Two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms upstairs

Basement, washer/dryer and a utility sink - Spacious fenced yard, great for dogs - Moments to Downtown Tacoma and easy commute to Joint Base Lewis McChord, minutes from freeways - Walk to highly desired 6th ave. Coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks.



For questions please call or text: (206)-577-0831



(RLNE5143113)