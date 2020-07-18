All apartments in Tacoma
2808 McCarver Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2808 McCarver Street

2808 Mc Carver Street · (253) 830-5160 ext. 403
Location

2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2808 McCarver Street · Avail. Jul 24

$4,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
• Rent: $4,900.00
• Available: July 24, 2020
• Application Fee: $42.00
• Security Deposit: $4,900.00
• Admin Fee: $250.00
• Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Stunning 3-bedroom & 3-bath contemporary craftsman in Old Town but OH SO NEW! Totally rebuilt in 2007 with custom upgrades added, new gourmet kitchen with a large six burner gas range and attached butler pantry with wet bar with premium appliances, furnace/heat pump, & ample built-ins. Ideal location plus expansive views & quick waterfront access. 2- gas fireplaces, large master retreat with walk-in closet and two decks. high ceilings, traditional trim work, 2-car garage with half bath, & 3 view decks. Full landscaping, beautiful ext/int lighting, multi-room audio & security system. A custom crafted mosaic stairway leads up to a large front patio with easy to use natural gas stone fire pit. Thoughtful design, highest function, & stylish comfort in each SqFt. Extra off street parking for 3 additional cars.

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, is in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5899315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 McCarver Street have any available units?
2808 McCarver Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 McCarver Street have?
Some of 2808 McCarver Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 McCarver Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 McCarver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 McCarver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 McCarver Street is pet friendly.
Does 2808 McCarver Street offer parking?
Yes, 2808 McCarver Street offers parking.
Does 2808 McCarver Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 McCarver Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 McCarver Street have a pool?
No, 2808 McCarver Street does not have a pool.
Does 2808 McCarver Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 McCarver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 McCarver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 McCarver Street has units with dishwashers.
