Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

• Rent: $4,900.00

• Available: July 24, 2020

• Application Fee: $42.00

• Security Deposit: $4,900.00

• Admin Fee: $250.00

• Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Stunning 3-bedroom & 3-bath contemporary craftsman in Old Town but OH SO NEW! Totally rebuilt in 2007 with custom upgrades added, new gourmet kitchen with a large six burner gas range and attached butler pantry with wet bar with premium appliances, furnace/heat pump, & ample built-ins. Ideal location plus expansive views & quick waterfront access. 2- gas fireplaces, large master retreat with walk-in closet and two decks. high ceilings, traditional trim work, 2-car garage with half bath, & 3 view decks. Full landscaping, beautiful ext/int lighting, multi-room audio & security system. A custom crafted mosaic stairway leads up to a large front patio with easy to use natural gas stone fire pit. Thoughtful design, highest function, & stylish comfort in each SqFt. Extra off street parking for 3 additional cars.



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 35 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, is in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE5899315)