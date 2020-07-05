All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2713 N Stevens Street

2713 North Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 North Stevens Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move in Special** Nice 3-Bedroom In North Tacoma! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,750.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

*** SPECIAL*** If you submit your application and take possession by November 15th we will waive admin fee of $250.00****

Description:
Check out this really nice 3-bedroom home in North Tacoma. Located just blocks from the desirable Proctor District shopping and dining. This home offers 1 bedroom and extra space on the top floor. Main floor offers 2 bedrooms along with the bath, living room, breakfast nook and kitchen which has lots of cabinet and counter space with adjoining mud room with washer & dryer hook-ups. Back yard is fully fenced with large deck, concrete patio, two sheds for extra storage and RV parking with ally access.

Our Pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3243707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 N Stevens Street have any available units?
2713 N Stevens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N Stevens Street have?
Some of 2713 N Stevens Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N Stevens Street currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N Stevens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N Stevens Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 N Stevens Street is pet friendly.
Does 2713 N Stevens Street offer parking?
Yes, 2713 N Stevens Street offers parking.
Does 2713 N Stevens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 N Stevens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N Stevens Street have a pool?
No, 2713 N Stevens Street does not have a pool.
Does 2713 N Stevens Street have accessible units?
No, 2713 N Stevens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N Stevens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 N Stevens Street has units with dishwashers.

